Pedestrian hit by SUV in Henderson earlier this month dies
A pedestrian hit by an SUV earlier this month near Sunset Road and Boulder Highway died on Wednesday, according to Henderson Police. The man was crossing Sunset about 3:50 a.m. on Feb. 4 outside of a marked crosswalk when he was hit by a Honda CR-V driven by an 81-year-old woman, police said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Las Vegas Sun.
Add your comments below
Henderson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Las Vegas drug scene
|Thu
|kyman
|15
|Democrats Propose Doubling Nevada's Renewable E...
|Feb 15
|Solarman
|1
|Britney Spears' Las Vegas residency has now ear...
|Feb 15
|ThomasA
|2
|US jury in Bundy standoff trial gets FBI aerial...
|Feb 14
|Impeach Trump
|4
|Don Allen Holbrook SMOTJ Scammer (May '16)
|Feb 14
|Delores
|16
|cherish my love
|Feb 14
|Steven Robinson
|1
|Expect a very long time heat wave in Clark Coun...
|Feb 13
|Well Well
|21
Find what you want!
Search Henderson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC