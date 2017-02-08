Nonprofit to push Legislature to boost budget for Meals on Wheels
Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada Meals on Wheels Program driver Walter Johnson gathers groceries and dog food for a client outside the client's home Thursday, Aug. 5, 2016, in Las Vegas. Members of the public attend a meeting organized by Nevadans for the Common Good to address the funding needed to support Meals on Wheels at Green Valley United Methodist Church, Jan. 25, 2017, in Henderson.
