Mitsubishi Cement's former plant manager Bud Biggs retires
Mitsubishi Cement Corporation's former Plant Manager H.O. “Bud” Biggs retired last month after 54 years in the cement business. The company celebrated his retirement with a barbecue attended by every current employee in the plant, representatives from the corporate office in Henderson, Nevada, and many retirees.
