Man tries to pull ATM machine from Henderson drugstore
Henderson Police say they are searching for a man who tried to steal an ATM from outside a Walgreens drugstore this morning by wrapping a chain around it and pulling it with a vehicle. The attempted theft was reported about 6 a.m. today at the Walgreens at 401 N. Arroyo Grande Blvd., near Warm Springs Road, police said.
