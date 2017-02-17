Las Vegas Plastic Surgeons Reveal Benefits of Clear + Brilliant Laser Therapy

Dr. W. Tracy Hankins and Dr. Samuel M. Sohn discuss how Clear + Brilliant laser skin rejuvenation can enhance skin tone and texture, reduce common signs of aging, and create healthier-looking skin W. Tracy Hankins, MD and Samuel M. Sohn, MD - Plastic Surgeons in Las Vegas Click here for high-resolution version / EINPresswire.com / -- LAS VEGAS, NV-- - At their well-equipped medical spa, Dr. W. Tracy Hankins and Dr. Samuel M. Sohn offer an expansive selection of non-surgical treatments designed to achieve a wide array of aesthetic enhancements. One of the most popular techniques, the Las Vegas plastic surgeons explain, is Clear + Brilliant A laser therapy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.