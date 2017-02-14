Las Vegas is home to 170,000 immigran...

Las Vegas is home to 170,000 immigrants here illegally, Pew study shows

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: The Las Vegas Sun

Men stand in the parking lot of a hardware store waiting for contractors looking for day labor, Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2011, in Las Vegas. A report says an estimated 170,000 unauthorized immigrants reside in the Las Vegas Valley, based on 2014 population figures.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Las Vegas Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Henderson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News US jury in Bundy standoff trial gets FBI aerial... 16 hr WelbyMD 1
Expect a very long time heat wave in Clark Coun... 22 hr Well Well 21
Circus Buffet Mon Local 3
Las Vegas drug scene Sun Well Well 13
News Thousands flood downtown, oppose Trump peaceful... Feb 11 ky man 11
Gay/ Bi Las Vegas Horny teens (Nov '15) Feb 11 Steven M Robinson 10
News Britney Spears' Las Vegas residency has now ear... Feb 10 spytheweb 1
See all Henderson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Henderson Forum Now

Henderson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Henderson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Pakistan
  4. Syria
  5. Hurricane
  1. Toyota
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Al Franken
  5. Pope Francis
 

Henderson, NV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,410 • Total comments across all topics: 278,855,543

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC