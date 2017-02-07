Henderson woman's project higlights H...

Henderson woman's project higlights Holocaust survivors

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Las Vegas Review Journal

Henderson resident Esther Finder knows that as she seeks Holocaust survivors in the Las Vegas Valley to tell their stories, she's in a race against time. As the president of Generations of the Shoah - Nevada , made up of children and grandchildren of Holocaust survivors, Finder knows the importance of this history.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Vegas Review Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Henderson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Worst buffets in Clark County and Las Vegas 14 hr Local 8
Lots of empty buildings or places out there in ... 14 hr Local 9
Henderson Police Abuse. (Jan '06) Mon Go Blue Forever 526
Chloe Beardsley (Aug '16) Feb 5 Local 4
Las Vegas club and mermaids. Feb 4 Granny 1
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Northwest Las Vegas (Nov '13) Feb 4 bertha 95
Don Allen Holbrook SMOTJ Scammer (May '16) Feb 4 Soapboxmom 15
See all Henderson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Henderson Forum Now

Henderson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Henderson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. American Idol
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Gunman
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Tornado
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
 

Henderson, NV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,668 • Total comments across all topics: 278,659,358

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC