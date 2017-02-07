Henderson woman's project higlights Holocaust survivors
Henderson resident Esther Finder knows that as she seeks Holocaust survivors in the Las Vegas Valley to tell their stories, she's in a race against time. As the president of Generations of the Shoah - Nevada , made up of children and grandchildren of Holocaust survivors, Finder knows the importance of this history.
