Henderson man arrested after girlfriend escapes apartment during attack, report says
A Henderson man was arrested this month on domestic battery charges after his girlfriend escaped her apartment and flagged down a stranger for help, according to an arrest report obtained this week by the Las Vegas Review-Journal. Anniah Pratt Jr., 22, was taken into custody early Feb. 4 and is booked at the Clark County Detention Center on kidnapping, domestic battery and sexual assault charges.
