Henderson man arrested after girlfrie...

Henderson man arrested after girlfriend escapes apartment during attack, report says

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Feb 16 Read more: Las Vegas Review Journal

A Henderson man was arrested this month on domestic battery charges after his girlfriend escaped her apartment and flagged down a stranger for help, according to an arrest report obtained this week by the Las Vegas Review-Journal. Anniah Pratt Jr., 22, was taken into custody early Feb. 4 and is booked at the Clark County Detention Center on kidnapping, domestic battery and sexual assault charges.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Vegas Review Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Henderson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
happy presidents day 5 min kyman 1
Goodbye Clark County and Las Vegas Sun Local 1
News Movie theater planned for downtown North Las Vegas Feb 18 Kevin Kettell 1
Las Vegas drug scene Feb 16 kyman 15
News Democrats Propose Doubling Nevada's Renewable E... Feb 15 Solarman 1
News Britney Spears' Las Vegas residency has now ear... Feb 15 ThomasA 2
Henderson Police Abuse. (Jan '06) Feb 6 Go Blue Forever 526
See all Henderson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Henderson Forum Now

Henderson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Henderson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Pakistan
  3. China
  4. Climate Change
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. NASA
 

Henderson, NV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,085 • Total comments across all topics: 279,022,378

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC