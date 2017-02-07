Henderson Chamber Community Days to B...

Henderson Chamber Community Days to Benefit Project Gentlemen

Next Story Prev Story
16 min ago Read more: Nevada Business Journal

The Henderson Chamber of Commerce Foundation will collect 1,000 suits, sports coats, bow ties and gently worn shoes during the month of February in support of Project Gentlemen, the philanthropic arm of I Am A Gentleman, an organization committed to developing leaders and rebuilding gentlemen one man at a time.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nevada Business Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Henderson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Worst buffets in Clark County and Las Vegas 1 hr Local 10
TRUMP SHOULD BE LOCKED UP for TREASON ! 1 hr Ahkmaed Ahdinabar 27
Lots of empty buildings or places out there in ... Tue Local 9
Henderson Police Abuse. (Jan '06) Mon Go Blue Forever 526
Chloe Beardsley (Aug '16) Feb 5 Local 4
Las Vegas club and mermaids. Feb 4 Granny 1
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Northwest Las Vegas (Nov '13) Feb 4 bertha 95
See all Henderson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Henderson Forum Now

Henderson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Henderson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Gunman
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Tornado
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
 

Henderson, NV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,517 • Total comments across all topics: 278,674,932

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC