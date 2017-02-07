Henderson Chamber Community Days to Benefit Project Gentlemen
The Henderson Chamber of Commerce Foundation will collect 1,000 suits, sports coats, bow ties and gently worn shoes during the month of February in support of Project Gentlemen, the philanthropic arm of I Am A Gentleman, an organization committed to developing leaders and rebuilding gentlemen one man at a time.
