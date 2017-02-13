Henderson, CCSD officials look to alleviate overcrowding at 5 schools
Overcrowding issues at five Henderson campuses have led city and Clark County School District officials to begin searching for sites to build new schools.Blake Cumbers, associate superintendent of the district, said an elementary school is being designed for the site near the intersection of Chapata Drive and Casady Hollow Avenue." This is the best site that meets the criteria that we use to evaluate school properties," Cumbers said during a city council meeting this week.
