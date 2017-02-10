Henderson approves 6-month ban on recreational marijuana
The council voted unanimously Tuesday to ban the sale of recreational marijuana while they wait for regulations from the state. According to the ordinance, the moratorium will allow city officials to consider regulations that will work with the regulatory scheme enacted by the state.
