Henderson approves 6-month ban on rec...

Henderson approves 6-month ban on recreational marijuana

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: The Las Vegas Sun

The council voted unanimously Tuesday to ban the sale of recreational marijuana while they wait for regulations from the state. According to the ordinance, the moratorium will allow city officials to consider regulations that will work with the regulatory scheme enacted by the state.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Las Vegas Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Henderson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Circus Buffet 1 hr Local 1
Expect a very long time heat wave in Clark Coun... 1 hr Local 10
News Britney Spears' Las Vegas residency has now ear... 3 hr spytheweb 1
TRUMP SHOULD BE LOCKED UP for TREASON ! 20 hr kyman 28
rayos 20 hr kyman 1
Indian casinos in Arizona and California have b... Thu Local 1
Worst buffets in Clark County and Las Vegas Thu GodsHelper 11
See all Henderson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Henderson Forum Now

Henderson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Henderson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hong Kong
 

Henderson, NV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,157 • Total comments across all topics: 278,752,321

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC