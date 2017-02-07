Fugitive arrested after break-in at Henderson medical center
An Arizona fugitive was arrested Sunday night after police found him hiding in a crawl space following a break-in at a Henderson medical center. About 6 p.m. Sunday, Henderson police were called to Parkway Surgery Center at 100 N. Green Valley Parkway, after the security alarm was triggered.
