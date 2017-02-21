Fire burns apartment building east of...

Fire burns apartment building east of Strip

Clark County Fire Department officials have called for backup to combat a blaze ravaging through an apartment building east of the Strip this afternoon, according to Las Vegas Fire & Rescue. Smoke billowing from the complex on Karen Avenue could be seen from the Green Valley area in Henderson.

