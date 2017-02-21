Fire burns apartment building east of Strip
Clark County Fire Department officials have called for backup to combat a blaze ravaging through an apartment building east of the Strip this afternoon, according to Las Vegas Fire & Rescue. Smoke billowing from the complex on Karen Avenue could be seen from the Green Valley area in Henderson.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Las Vegas Sun.
Add your comments below
Henderson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Las Vegas Buffets have lost to Indian hotel and...
|Fri
|Local
|21
|Expect more earthquakes in Clark County and Las...
|Fri
|Local
|1
|im being FOLLOWED by a Group of Cars,Trucks,Tow... (Jul '15)
|Fri
|Tallskwa
|4
|Expect a very long time heat wave in Clark Coun...
|Fri
|Local
|22
|Need Content? Articles, Blog Posts, Newsletters...
|Fri
|Quality Web Content
|1
|Gay teen las vegas (Jun '16)
|Thu
|carlitos
|5
|Thousands flood downtown, oppose Trump peaceful...
|Feb 23
|spud
|18
Find what you want!
Search Henderson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC