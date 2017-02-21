Father and son arrested in two Hender...

Father and son arrested in two Henderson bank robberies

Thursday Feb 23 Read more: The Las Vegas Sun

Jeffery James, 51, and Jesse James, 22, were identified with the help of surveillance images and linked to the robberies through money from the banks and other evidence in their vehicles, according to Henderson Police. They were being held at the Henderson Detention Center today on $150,000 bail each on armed robbery and burglary-related counts, jail records show.

