Ethel M Chocolates lights up for love...

Ethel M Chocolates lights up for love - VIDEO

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Las Vegas Review Journal

Mike and Koalani Smith share a hug at Ethel M Chocolate Factory and Cactus Garden during the third annual Lights of Love event on Monday, Feb. 13, 2017, in Henderson. We're both working on Valentine's Day so we wanted to check out the lights tonight, said Koalani Smith.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Vegas Review Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Henderson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
cherish my love 5 hr Steven Robinson 1
News US jury in Bundy standoff trial gets FBI aerial... Mon WelbyMD 1
Expect a very long time heat wave in Clark Coun... Mon Well Well 21
Circus Buffet Mon Local 3
Las Vegas drug scene Feb 12 Well Well 13
News Thousands flood downtown, oppose Trump peaceful... Feb 11 ky man 11
Gay/ Bi Las Vegas Horny teens (Nov '15) Feb 11 Steven M Robinson 10
See all Henderson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Henderson Forum Now

Henderson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Henderson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Pakistan
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Hurricane
  2. Toyota
  3. Iran
  4. Al Franken
  5. Super Bowl
 

Henderson, NV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,310 • Total comments across all topics: 278,868,977

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC