Electrical malfunction at Henderson office building causes $245K in damages

The Henderson Fire Department at 8:55 a.m. responded to a call of a commercial structure fire at 715 Mall Ring Circle, near the corner of Stephanie Street and Galleria Drive. Smoke was seen coming from the two-story building's second floor.

