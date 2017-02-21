Electrical malfunction at Henderson office building causes $245K in damages
The Henderson Fire Department at 8:55 a.m. responded to a call of a commercial structure fire at 715 Mall Ring Circle, near the corner of Stephanie Street and Galleria Drive. Smoke was seen coming from the two-story building's second floor.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Vegas Review Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Henderson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Las Vegas Buffets have lost to Indian hotel and...
|3 hr
|Raydot
|19
|Expect more earthquakes in Clark County and Las...
|5 hr
|Local
|1
|im being FOLLOWED by a Group of Cars,Trucks,Tow... (Jul '15)
|7 hr
|Tallskwa
|4
|Expect a very long time heat wave in Clark Coun...
|7 hr
|Local
|22
|Need Content? Articles, Blog Posts, Newsletters...
|11 hr
|Quality Web Content
|1
|Gay teen las vegas (Jun '16)
|20 hr
|carlitos
|5
|Thousands flood downtown, oppose Trump peaceful...
|Thu
|spud
|18
Find what you want!
Search Henderson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC