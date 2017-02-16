Economist details property tax cap's dramatic toll on government budgets

A property tax cap has cost governments in Nevada as much money in the last two years as was raised from new taxes and fees enacted in the last legislative session, said an economist at a joint meeting of the Senate Committee on Revenue and Economic Development and the Assembly Committee on Taxation at the Nevada Legislature Tuesday. "Lots of legislators have expressed to me that it feels like they were making strides and attempting to get forward but it felt like we're not always getting ahead," said Jeremy Aguero, a principal of the economic analysis firm Applied Analysis.

