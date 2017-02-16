Economist details property tax cap's ...

Economist details property tax cap's dramatic toll on government budgets

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: The Las Vegas Sun

A property tax cap has cost governments in Nevada as much money in the last two years as was raised from new taxes and fees enacted in the last legislative session, said an economist at a joint meeting of the Senate Committee on Revenue and Economic Development and the Assembly Committee on Taxation at the Nevada Legislature Tuesday. "Lots of legislators have expressed to me that it feels like they were making strides and attempting to get forward but it felt like we're not always getting ahead," said Jeremy Aguero, a principal of the economic analysis firm Applied Analysis.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Las Vegas Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Henderson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Las Vegas drug scene 10 hr kyman 15
News Democrats Propose Doubling Nevada's Renewable E... Wed Solarman 1
News Britney Spears' Las Vegas residency has now ear... Wed ThomasA 2
News US jury in Bundy standoff trial gets FBI aerial... Tue Impeach Trump 4
Don Allen Holbrook SMOTJ Scammer (May '16) Tue Delores 16
cherish my love Feb 14 Steven Robinson 1
Expect a very long time heat wave in Clark Coun... Feb 13 Well Well 21
See all Henderson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Henderson Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Clark County was issued at February 16 at 1:53PM PST

Henderson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Henderson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Pakistan
  5. Wall Street
  1. Syria
  2. Hurricane
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pope Francis
 

Henderson, NV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,027 • Total comments across all topics: 278,934,543

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC