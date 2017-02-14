Driving instructor killed in Lamborghini crash was two-time cancer survivor
Emergency personnel respond to SpeedVegas, 14200 Las Vegas Blvd. South, on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017, following the death of a client and instructor at the commercial racing experience track. A driving instructor killed in a crash at the SpeedVegas racetrack on Sunday afternoon was identified today by the Clark County Coroner's Office as Gil Ben-Kely, 59, of Henderson.
