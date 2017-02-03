Debra March, Rick Workman, 5 others f...

Debra March, Rick Workman, 5 others file for Henderson mayor

Friday Feb 3 Read more: The Las Vegas Sun

Henderson Councilwoman Debra March hosted a campaign launch party to make her bid for Henderson mayor official, Thursday, Dec. 1, 2016. City Councilwoman Debra March is one of seven candidates who have filed to run for Henderson mayor to replace Andy Hafen, who is term-limited.

