BYU tennis: Ware-Avina, Smith earn WCC weekly honors

Senior Savannah Ware-Avina and freshman Samantha Smith were named the West Coast Conference Doubles Team of the Week for Feb. 13-19, after Saturday's doubles victory in BYU's 4-0 win over Boise State. Playing at second doubles for the Cougars, Ware-Avina and Smith defeated the Broncos' Hanna Kantenwein and Wiktoria Nosek, 6-0, to help BYU to a standout victory over the Broncos.

