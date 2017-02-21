BYU tennis: Ware-Avina, Smith earn WCC weekly honors
Senior Savannah Ware-Avina and freshman Samantha Smith were named the West Coast Conference Doubles Team of the Week for Feb. 13-19, after Saturday's doubles victory in BYU's 4-0 win over Boise State. Playing at second doubles for the Cougars, Ware-Avina and Smith defeated the Broncos' Hanna Kantenwein and Wiktoria Nosek, 6-0, to help BYU to a standout victory over the Broncos.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.
Add your comments below
Henderson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|cherish my love
|2 hr
|Psssst
|4
|Bring your bathroom to life, on a budget (Jul '14)
|5 hr
|mayrarod719
|7
|happy presidents day
|Mon
|kyman
|1
|Goodbye Clark County and Las Vegas
|Feb 19
|Local
|1
|Movie theater planned for downtown North Las Vegas
|Feb 18
|Kevin Kettell
|1
|Henderson Police Abuse. (Jan '06)
|Feb 6
|Go Blue Forever
|526
|Chick-fil-A fans are ready, waiting for restaur...
|Jan 27
|Well Well
|2
Find what you want!
Search Henderson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC