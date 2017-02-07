Brevard commissioners to vote on new parks director
Brevard commissioners to vote on new parks director Jacksonville beach parks chief Mary Ellen Donner chosen as Brevard County's parks and recreation director. Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2kK4dug Mary Ellen Donner, who has more than 27 years of experience in parks and recreation, including 11 in management, has been chosen as Brevard County's new parks and recreation director.
Read more at Florida Today.
