Breastfeeding debate, money-management issues on tap for Nevada Legislature

The full Senate will move toward a vote on the Equal Rights Amendment, but more lively debate could be found in the Assembly this week. Here are a few issues on which members of the lower legislative chamber will ask for public opinion this week: One provision of the Affordable Care Act that Democrats hope to enshrine in state law this year will be considered on Monday when lawmakers present the case for workplace lactation accommodations.

