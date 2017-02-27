Bill would prohibit police from helping to enforce immigration law
A bill to stop police in Nevada from helping to enforce immigration law was introduced in the Nevada Senate today, the first time this session that the Legislature has formally addressed new federal efforts to deal with people living in the U.S. illegally. Senate Bill 223 would prevent state and local police in Nevada from detaining people for, or transferring custody of a person to, federal immigration authorities.
