Bail set at $250K for Henderson psychologist charged in wife's death

Gregory "Brent" Dennis sits during a civil case between the family of his late wife, attorney Susan Winters, at the Regional Justice Center on Jan. 20, 2017. Bail was set at $250,000 Monday for jailed psychologist Gregory "Brent" Dennis, who is facing a murder charge in the 2015 death of his wife, attorney Susan Winters.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Vegas Review Journal.