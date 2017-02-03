Bail set at $250K for Boulder City psychologist charged in wife's death

A Henderson judge set bail at $250,000 Monday for jailed psychologist Gregory "Brent" Dennis, who is facing a murder charge in the 2015 death of his wife, attorney Susan Winters.Justice of the Peace Sam Bateman ordered Dennis to surrender his passport and told him he may not leave the state without court permission. He also ordered Dennis not to use any controlled substances other than those prescribed to him.Afterward, his defense lawyers, David Chesnoff and Richard Schonfeld, said they expected bail would be posted Monday."

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Millbury.