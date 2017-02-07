Bad blood in the Nevada Senate
On the first day of the 2017 Legislature, the new Democratic leaders of Nevada's Assembly and Senate showed they'll pursue similar agendas in much different ways.For the first time, lawmakers selected two African-Americans as the leaders of Nevada's legislative bodies. In the Assembly, Jason Frierson earned unanimous selection as speaker - although a child on the hushed floor produced laughs by calling out "nay" when Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske asked if there was any opposition.The good times continued in the Assembly.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Millbury.
Add your comments below
Henderson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Worst buffets in Clark County and Las Vegas
|4 hr
|Local
|8
|Lots of empty buildings or places out there in ...
|5 hr
|Local
|9
|Henderson Police Abuse. (Jan '06)
|Mon
|Go Blue Forever
|526
|Chloe Beardsley (Aug '16)
|Feb 5
|Local
|4
|Las Vegas club and mermaids.
|Feb 4
|Granny
|1
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Northwest Las Vegas (Nov '13)
|Feb 4
|bertha
|95
|Don Allen Holbrook SMOTJ Scammer (May '16)
|Feb 4
|Soapboxmom
|15
Find what you want!
Search Henderson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC