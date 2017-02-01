Aldec delivers DO-254 Compliant Templ...

Aldec delivers DO-254 Compliant Templates and Checklists with the latest release of Spec-TRACER

Henderson, NV – February 1st, 2017 – Aldec, Inc., announced today the latest release of its requirements lifecycle management solutions for FPGAs/SoCs, Spec-TRACER™ 2016.12 . This release provides industry-proven certification document templates and review checklists for the development of FPGAs in DO-254 programs.

