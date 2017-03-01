$80k grant helps Honor Flight provide 'trip of a lifetime' for more Las Vegas veterans
Lester Burgwardt, a World War II and Korean War veteran from Henderson, sits by the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool at the National Mall in Washington, D.C. during the Oct. 21, 2016 Honor Flight Southern Nevada trip. Craig Burgwardt/Honor Flight Southern Nevada courtesy Veterans on the Oct. 21, 2016 Honor Flight Southern Nevada trip pose for a photo at the National World War II Memorial in Washington, D.C. Korean War Veteran Eva Tallon points to the Nevada monument at the National World War II Memorial in Washington, D.C. during the Oct. 21, 2016 Honor Flight Southern Nevada trip.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Vegas Review Journal.
Add your comments below
Henderson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|gay las vegas teens 2017
|21 hr
|daniel1119599
|1
|Don Allen Holbrook SMOTJ Scammer (May '16)
|Feb 27
|Soapboxmom
|17
|Jessica Holbert = Rip off!
|Feb 26
|JohnInMi
|1
|im being FOLLOWED by a Group of Cars,Trucks,Tow... (Jul '15)
|Feb 26
|Lisha223
|5
|Las Vegas Buffets have lost to Indian hotel and...
|Feb 24
|Local
|21
|Expect more earthquakes in Clark County and Las...
|Feb 24
|Local
|1
|Expect a very long time heat wave in Clark Coun...
|Feb 24
|Local
|22
Find what you want!
Search Henderson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC