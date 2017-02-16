6 arrested in rash of Henderson home burglaries

Citizen tips, neighborhood watch groups and surveillance images helped detectives arrest six suspects in a string of Henderson home burglaries, according to city police. Jacque Plant, 19, Michael Gale, 19, Adolphus Newell, 21, Dennis Felton, 37, Donique Divers, 20, and Reinaldo Estrada-Hernandez, 25, were booked on various counts including burglary, possession of stolen property, possession of a stolen vehicle and gun-related counts, police said.

