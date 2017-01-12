Woman suffers critical injuries in hit-and-run crash in Henderson
A woman is in the hospital with critical injuries after a hit-and-run rollover crash Thursday on Boulder Highway. Henderson police responded to a crash in the area of Boulder Highway and Major Avenue about 11:50 a.m., police spokesman Scott Williams said.
