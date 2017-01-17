Woman injured in Henderson townhouse ...

Woman injured in Henderson townhouse fire

A woman was seriously injured in a townhouse fire today in the southeast valley, according to the Henderson Fire Department. The fire started about 2:30 a.m. in the bedroom of the two-story townhouse in the 300 block of Gayle Avenue, near Lake Mead Parkway and Boulder Highway, fire officials said.

