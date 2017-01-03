Valet has seen celebrities aplenty in 16 years at Green Valley Ranch
Colin Shaughnessy works the valet entrance at Green Valley Ranch Resort on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016, in Henderson. Shaughnessy has worked as a valet there for 15 years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Vegas Review Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Henderson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Las Vegas (Nov '13)
|1 hr
|MirandaWolfe
|141
|Expect more drought
|6 hr
|MrVegas
|13
|Las Vegas: Six alleged gang members plead innoc... (Dec '09)
|9 hr
|Tokaso
|18
|Blues
|20 hr
|MoverNShaker
|1
|Blues
|20 hr
|MoverNShaker
|1
|pain relief
|23 hr
|MoverNShaker
|3
|Good Black Tar In Vegas (Jul '15)
|23 hr
|MoverNShaker
|36
Find what you want!
Search Henderson Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC