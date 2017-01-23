Strike at Henderson materials-supplie...

Strike at Henderson materials-supplier facility comes to an end

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Las Vegas Review Journal

Teamsters Local 631 walk the picket line in front of Rinker Hydro Conduit, 2100 Burns Ave., in Henderson on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016. About 75 workers have been on strike for over a month for higher wages and get back concession given to their employer during the recession.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Vegas Review Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Henderson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Las Vegas Buffets have lost to Indian hotel and... 27 min Local 5
News Thousands flood downtown, oppose Trump peaceful... 4 hr Mikey 11
News 'Preview' scholars cautious about what Trump pr... 8 hr spytheweb 1
Clark County and Las Vegas threw away water rig... 10 hr Local 1
No sane person would ever come back to any of t... 10 hr Local 1
I-15 from I-40 in Barstow to CC 215 / I-215 in ... 15 hr Local 1
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Northwest Las Vegas (Nov '13) Tue Winter1012 84
See all Henderson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Henderson Forum Now

Henderson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Henderson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Henderson, NV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,652 • Total comments across all topics: 278,246,704

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC