Sheena Easton talks musical memories, Prince and '42nd Street'

Grammy Award-winning singer and Broadway performer Sheena Easton has been such a frequent Las Vegas headliner over the years, she moved to Henderson more than a decade ago. She returns to the Suncoast Showroom for two shows this weekend but that'll be it for Vegas shows a while-Easton is off to London for a year-long stint in a revival of 42nd Street at the Theatre Royale Drury Lane.

