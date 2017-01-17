Sheena Easton talks musical memories, Prince and '42nd Street'
Grammy Award-winning singer and Broadway performer Sheena Easton has been such a frequent Las Vegas headliner over the years, she moved to Henderson more than a decade ago. She returns to the Suncoast Showroom for two shows this weekend but that'll be it for Vegas shows a while-Easton is off to London for a year-long stint in a revival of 42nd Street at the Theatre Royale Drury Lane.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Las Vegas Sun.
Add your comments below
Henderson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Carphabet
|1 hr
|Deamons5
|1
|Thousands flood downtown, oppose Trump peaceful...
|1 hr
|Cordwainer Trout
|3
|Actress, filmmaker and yoga instructor Tamara D...
|6 hr
|Local
|9
|Las Vegas women head to D.C. to send a message ...
|6 hr
|Local
|6
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Northwest Las Vegas (Nov '13)
|16 hr
|Go Blue Forever
|82
|Man arrested in Monday shooting in downtown Las...
|Fri
|americanwillnever...
|1
|donald trump
|Fri
|Shhhhh
|9
Find what you want!
Search Henderson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC