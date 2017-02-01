Services Brief
Larry H. Jones, 66, of Henderson, Nevada, formerly of Crawfordsville, died Sunday, Oct. 9, 2016, following a battle with cancer. Burial will be at Cambrian Cemetery in Columbus Junction.
