Scoop: Shark Tank on Abc - Friday, February 3, 2017

A professional body builder from Henderson, Nevada, demonstrates his incredible strength as well as a unique cooler that keeps multiple drinks separated inside one cold container; a mom from West Hartford, Connecticut, changes Kevin O'Leary's nickname to "Uncle Wonderful" and asks him to hold her toddler while she pitches her stylish version of baby mats; a Shark turns into a "bottom feeding catfish" to two surfers from Carlsbad, California, while considering their portable pressurized shower kit; and an entrepreneur from Hermosa Beach, California, needs a smart Shark to invest their smart money into his specialty folding smart-cart business.

