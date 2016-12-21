Retail Summary: Third Quarter 2016
The Las Vegas Valley anchored retail vacancy rate ticked up from 11 percent in Q2, 2016 to 11.1 percent in Q3, 2016.
Henderson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|There's an unlikely pioneer of renewable energy...
|5 hr
|Solarman
|3
|Do you approve of Dan Schinhofen as Commissioner?
|9 hr
|Local
|1
|Do you approve of Diana Alba as ?
|9 hr
|Local
|1
|Do you approve of Larry Brown as ?
|9 hr
|Local
|3
|Anti-police Forum (Mar '06)
|Dec 23
|Go Blue Forever
|1,613
|Police identify man found shot in couple's home (Sep '08)
|Dec 13
|amanda paterson
|16
|unknown light in the sky
|Nov '16
|hard knocks
|1
