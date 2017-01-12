Republic Services, Simple ESG to try resolving differences at meeting
City of Henderson staff will moderate a meeting Thursday between waste-management company Republic Services and recycling-management company Simple Environmental Services Group. Last November, Simple ESG chief operating officer Danielle Basson filed formal complaints with the cities of Henderson, North Las Vegas, Las Vegas and with Clark County about perceived predatory business practices by Republic.
