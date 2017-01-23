One person shot, critically injured in armed robbery at Henderson jewelry store

Henderson police received calls about 8:45 p.m. of a robbery at Jared The Galleria of Jewelry, 1071 W. Sunset Road, near Marks Street. The robbery happened just before the jewelry store closed at 9 p.m. The person shot was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center's trauma unit in critical condition, Henderson Police Department spokeswoman Michelle French said.

