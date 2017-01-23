One person shot, critically injured in armed robbery at Henderson jewelry store
Henderson police received calls about 8:45 p.m. of a robbery at Jared The Galleria of Jewelry, 1071 W. Sunset Road, near Marks Street. The robbery happened just before the jewelry store closed at 9 p.m. The person shot was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center's trauma unit in critical condition, Henderson Police Department spokeswoman Michelle French said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Vegas Review Journal.
Add your comments below
Henderson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Teri Copley has been arrested, booked for prod...
|15 min
|eusgnal
|26
|What parts of Vegas are the most ghetto? (Aug '12)
|45 min
|Meme
|40
|Thousands flood downtown, oppose Trump peaceful...
|4 hr
|Liberal Nutgrabber
|6
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Northwest Las Vegas (Nov '13)
|13 hr
|Jazsy2006
|83
|Gay/ Bi Las Vegas Horny teens (Nov '15)
|15 hr
|Daddy123
|4
|Las Vegas women head to D.C. to send a message ...
|19 hr
|me alone
|8
|Actress, filmmaker and yoga instructor Tamara D...
|19 hr
|16 TEEN SHOTS
|10
Find what you want!
Search Henderson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC