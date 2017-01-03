New Jewish center in Henderson to begin groundbreaking this year
The center, dubbed A Place to Call Home, is set to have a synagogue, Hebrew school, kosher kitchen, preschool and classroom for adult education. "This is definitely the beginning of a new era for the Jewish community here in Henderson," said Rabbi Mendy Harlig.
