New Jewish center in Henderson to begin groundbreaking this year

The center, dubbed A Place to Call Home, is set to have a synagogue, Hebrew school, kosher kitchen, preschool and classroom for adult education. "This is definitely the beginning of a new era for the Jewish community here in Henderson," said Rabbi Mendy Harlig.

