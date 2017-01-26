Nevada Supreme Court denies Henderson...

Nevada Supreme Court denies Henderson killer's appeal

The Nevada Supreme Court has rejected the appeal of man who was convicted of first-degree murder in the killing of his mother in Henderson in 2009. The Las Vegas Sun reported Friday the high court rejected claims by attorneys for Richard Kravetz that improper evidence was introduced at trial and that there was insufficient evidence to find him guilty.

