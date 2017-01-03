Nevada officials break ground on urban test site for drones

An unmanned aerial system, otherwise known as a drone, is controlled by mechanical engineering senior Greg Friesmuth in a lab at the Thomas Beam Engineering Complex on the campus of the University of Nevada, Las Vegas on Monday, March 24, 2014. The Henderson Unmanned Vehicle Range is a partnership between the city of Henderson, Nevada State College, the Nevada Institute for Autonomous Systems and the Governor's Office of Economic Development.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Vegas Review Journal.