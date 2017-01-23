Multicampus district model, student union buildings listed as...

A multicampus district model and plans for three student union buildings were among priorities College of Southern Nevada President Michael Richards outlined Monday during a town hall with faculty and staff.Richards believes the multicampus district model - a restructuring of the college's three campuses - will better align with local workforce needs." The idea would be we would decentralize functions that are directly supporting students," Richards said during the meeting, at the college's Charleston Campus.

