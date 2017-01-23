Multicampus district model, student union buildings listed as...
A multicampus district model and plans for three student union buildings were among priorities College of Southern Nevada President Michael Richards outlined Monday during a town hall with faculty and staff.Richards believes the multicampus district model - a restructuring of the college's three campuses - will better align with local workforce needs." The idea would be we would decentralize functions that are directly supporting students," Richards said during the meeting, at the college's Charleston Campus.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Millbury.
Add your comments below
Henderson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Las Vegas Buffets have lost to Indian hotel and...
|3 hr
|Local
|3
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Northwest Las Vegas (Nov '13)
|4 hr
|Winter1012
|84
|Petition is now officially closed: Keep Parking...
|18 hr
|Local
|1
|Thousands flood downtown, oppose Trump peaceful...
|22 hr
|actorvet
|9
|What parts of Vegas are the most ghetto? (Aug '12)
|23 hr
|Well Well
|41
|Teri Copley has been arrested, booked for prod...
|Mon
|eusgnal
|26
|Blues
|Jan 3
|MoverNShaker
|1
Find what you want!
Search Henderson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC