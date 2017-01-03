Indulge in Sunday brunch and seafood dinner this weekend

Start the new year off on a seafood note with the annual mussel festival at D. Vino Italian Food & Wine Bar at the Monte Carlo, Monday through Feb. 5. Five special dishes have been created, including mussels and saffron, with garlic, shallots, white wine, saffron cream broth and herbs, $16, and baked stuffed mussels, $12. Simon Hospitality Group's Standard & Pour, 11261 S. Eastern Ave. in Henderson, will serve Mimosas, Muffins and Marys beginning this Sunday and continuing from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. each week.

