Indulge in Sunday brunch and seafood dinner this weekend
Start the new year off on a seafood note with the annual mussel festival at D. Vino Italian Food & Wine Bar at the Monte Carlo, Monday through Feb. 5. Five special dishes have been created, including mussels and saffron, with garlic, shallots, white wine, saffron cream broth and herbs, $16, and baked stuffed mussels, $12. Simon Hospitality Group's Standard & Pour, 11261 S. Eastern Ave. in Henderson, will serve Mimosas, Muffins and Marys beginning this Sunday and continuing from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. each week.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Vegas Review Journal.
Add your comments below
Henderson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Expect higher temperatures
|7 hr
|Local
|5
|Goodbye Las Vegas Buffets
|7 hr
|Local
|30
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Northwest Las Vegas (Nov '13)
|12 hr
|Killah_Dillah
|76
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Las Vegas Centennial (Nov '13)
|14 hr
|DawnaWaller
|102
|Ken Wolfson Interior Design in Las Vegas (Dec '13)
|19 hr
|VeryWhiteGuy
|10
|KVVU-TV is the only station to have website com...
|Thu
|Local
|1
|Website comments are disabled on KSNV, KTNV-TV,...
|Thu
|Local
|1
Find what you want!
Search Henderson Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC