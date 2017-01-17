Immigration detainees transfered to Henderson 55 mins ago
Authorities say the end of a federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement contract with the Utah County sheriff means people taken into custody in Salt Lake City to await deportation proceedings are being transferred out of state. The Deseret News reports that some detainees have been transferred to Henderson, Nevada, while others are being taken as far away as Alabama.
