ICE detainees moved out of state after Utah County Jail terminates contract
Some detainees in federal deportation proceedings were transferred as far away as Alabama after the Utah County Jail terminated its contract to house Immigration and Custom Enforcement detainees last month. Utah County announced in 2016 that it planned to terminate its contract with ICE because it needs the jail beds to address its own criminal justice needs in the fast-growing county.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSL-TV.
Add your comments below
Henderson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Northwest Las Vegas (Nov '13)
|12 hr
|Kendrahardin
|78
|FUTURE SENATORS of The UNITED STATES !
|Mon
|TRUMP BIRFER SCANDAL
|1
|Expect higher fees and taxes in Clark County an...
|Mon
|Local
|1
|Expect higher buffet prices in Clark County and...
|Mon
|Local
|1
|Medical mari juana card info
|Mon
|ThomasA
|4
|" RUSE UP .. RUSE UP ... RUSE unto Your Power " !
|Mon
|TRUMP BREAKS DEMO...
|2
|Expect more smog in Clark County and Las Vegas
|Sun
|defos
|2
Find what you want!
Search Henderson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC