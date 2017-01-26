Hypothermia caused man's December death near Henderson high school

A transient man found dead near Foothill High School in December died from hypothermia, according to the Clark County coroner.Gary Wheeler, 63, was found dead near the U.S. Highway 95 on-ramp at College Drive near Foothill High School in the early morning hours of Dec. 26, authorities said.Wheeler's death was ruled an accident, according to the coroner.Responding Henderson police officers and an SUV collided near East Horizon Drive and Greenway Road. No officers were injured in the crash, but the driver of the SUV suffered minor injuries, police said at the time.Contact Lawren Linehan at [email protected] or at702-383-0381.

