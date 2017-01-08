Higa makes Forbes list of young, infl...

Higa makes Forbes list of young, influential stars

Sunday Jan 8

Former Hilo resident Ryan Higa was selected as one of Forbes magazine's 30 Under 30 celebrities who are "using their fame to make a difference - and a fortune." In the span of 10 years, Hilo native Ryan Higa, 26, has gone from teenage "YouTube sensation" posting comedy bits and pop song parodies featuring his hometown buddies to a spot on Forbes magazine's 2017 list of 30 Under 30 celebrities who are "using their fame to make a difference - and a fortune."

