Higa makes Forbes list of young, influential stars
Former Hilo resident Ryan Higa was selected as one of Forbes magazine's 30 Under 30 celebrities who are "using their fame to make a difference - and a fortune." In the span of 10 years, Hilo native Ryan Higa, 26, has gone from teenage "YouTube sensation" posting comedy bits and pop song parodies featuring his hometown buddies to a spot on Forbes magazine's 2017 list of 30 Under 30 celebrities who are "using their fame to make a difference - and a fortune."
