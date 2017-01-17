Henderson wine tasting to benefit Nev...

Henderson wine tasting to benefit Nevada Diabetes Association

The Nevada Diabetes Association from 5 p.m.-7 p.m. Saturday will host its "A Winter Wine Tasting" fundraiser at Grape Expectations on 760 Eastgate Road in Henderson. The fifth-annual event will raise money for the group's services, including emergency medical insulin, education outreach and a monthly support group at Southwest Medical Emergency Care Center.

