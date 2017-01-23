Henderson police looking for runaway teen
Masun Moses was last seen about 3 p.m. Sunday leaving his home at the Pacific Island Apartments, near West Warm Springs Road and North Green Valley Parkway, according to a Henderson Police Department release. The release described Masun as about 5 feet 8 inches tall weighing about 140 lbs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Vegas Review Journal.
Add your comments below
Henderson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Teri Copley has been arrested, booked for prod...
|16 min
|eusgnal
|26
|What parts of Vegas are the most ghetto? (Aug '12)
|45 min
|Meme
|40
|Thousands flood downtown, oppose Trump peaceful...
|4 hr
|Liberal Nutgrabber
|6
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Northwest Las Vegas (Nov '13)
|13 hr
|Jazsy2006
|83
|Gay/ Bi Las Vegas Horny teens (Nov '15)
|15 hr
|Daddy123
|4
|Las Vegas women head to D.C. to send a message ...
|19 hr
|me alone
|8
|Actress, filmmaker and yoga instructor Tamara D...
|19 hr
|16 TEEN SHOTS
|10
Find what you want!
Search Henderson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC